Officers arrested a Louisville man early on Wednesday after allegedly finding 10 grams of meth under his driver's side vehicle seat.
William Terry Podewils, 24, Kelly Circle, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth.
According to a Maryville Police Department report, officers pulled Podewils over after he sped 30 mph over the speed limit and kept switching lanes.
He allegedly told officers he thought someone was following him, and he was trying to get away from them.
Officers reported that he was acting nervous and reached toward the space under his seat when they asked if he had anything illegal.
He allegedly told officers he had 10 grams of meth that he was delivering to someone. They reported locating a plastic bag containing 10.41 grams of white crystal, which was sent to a lab for analysis.
Podewils is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
