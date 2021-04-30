A man was booked into the Blount County jail Thursday after he allegedly threw drugs out of his vehicle while being pulled over in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Derrick Carl Kulpinski, 39, Mascot, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:46 p.m. April 29 and charged with tampering with evidence, the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released on bonds totaling $16,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 5:24 p.m. saw Kulpinski driving and not wearing a seat belt. The officer pulled Kulpinski’s vehicle over in the parking lot of Cracker Barrel, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa.
Daisha Pearl Tarbett, 28, Beacon Way, Rockford, and a juvenile also were in the vehicle. Kulpinski admitted to the officer that he had taken his seat belt off to reach for cigarettes, the report states.
A woman approached the officer and said Kulpinski threw an item out of the vehicle while being pulled over, the report states; another bystander called dispatch and also said they saw Kulpinski throw something out of the vehicle.
The officer saw a small drawstring bag laying on Ousley Drive near Louisville Road. When asked about it, Kulpinski admitted to throwing the bag out of the vehicle, the report states, and said a drug pipe and “possibly drugs” were in it.
After Kulpinski was detained, the officer got the bag and found two baggies containing a crystal-like substance inside it, and Kulpinski allegedly admitted it was meth. The officer also found in the bag a plastic container with what Kulpinski said was THC wax and a glass meth pipe with residue, and Kulpinski said they were all his, the report states.
Tarbett also was searched, and an officer found what Tarbett said was THC wax in her bra, the report states. She was cited and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance.
With the help of a K-9, officers found in the vehicle numerous empty baggies containing a crystal-like substance, the report states.
