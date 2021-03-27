A man has been booked into the Blount County jail six days after he allegedly said he would “shoot up” the M-Star Hotel, threatened his mother and himself with a gun and wrecked his vehicle during a police pursuit.
Adrian Michael Kreighbaum, 29, Kingston, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:48 p.m. March 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest and aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $55,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a man told the Alcoa Police Department that his 47-year-old wife was in a vehicle with Kreighbaum, who was believed to have a firearm, and Kreighbaum’s 43-year-old mother. The man had been told that Kreighbaum showed up at a party at the M-Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, caused a scene and threatened people with a hammer.
An officer telephoned the woman, who answered but didn’t say anything, and through the phone heard a man talking about hurting someone, with another person talking him down. APD eventually located and retrieved the women, without Kreighbaum, at Northpark Boulevard and Regal Drive.
Kreighbaum’s mother told APD that he came to the M-Star Hotel party and was upset about a conversation he had with her husband, so she went outside with him to talk about it.
When the conversation became intense, several men intervened to protect her. She eventually went back to the party while Kreighbaum left.
She later met with Kreighbaum at a nearby gas station to calm him down, but he allegedly said he was going to get his gun and come back, later asking for the names of the men who previously intervened.
When Kreighbaum again met his mother at the gas station, he demanded she get in the car with him or he would “shoot up the hotel,” she told APD. She agreed, but only if her friend, the other woman involved, came with her.
Kreighbaum then allegedly drove the women to a parking lot, threatening his mother and himself with the gun before finally letting them out of the vehicle.
After the victims were retrieved, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team pursued Kreighbaum’s vehicle before he eventually crashed on Alcoa Highway southbound at Lois Lane, the report states. Kreighbaum was detained and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Law enforcement served Kreighbaum warrants related to the incident Friday at the Blount County Justice Center, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told The Daily Times. The women involved didn’t appear to suffer any injuries during the incident, according to the report.
