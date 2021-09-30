Deputies arrested a Seymour man and issued warrants for a Seymour woman on Wednesday after the man allegedly fired a gun toward another woman, striking her car with three others inside, a report states.
Nathan Allen Nelk, 19, A R Davis Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.
Kaitlyn L. Seiber, 19, A R Davis Road, Seymour, was issued warrants for arrest by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of facilitation of an aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.
The incident happened on Monday, the report states, when a woman, Julie N. Jones, 21, told deputies that Nelk shot a gun toward her and struck her car.
The report states that Jones said she was at Nelk’s mother’s house on Heritage Crossing Drive, Maryville, asking his mother if she could get Nelk to stop harassing her.
After Jones left the residence, she got in her car and Nelk followed her to a dead end in another vehicle. It adds that there were three juveniles in the car with Jones.
At the dead end, Jones got out of her car and Nelk fired a gun toward her, striking the headlight, the report states. It adds that Seiber, the passenger in Nelk’s vehicle, allegedly pulled the gun from under her seat, handed it to Nelk and told him to shoot toward Jones.
Multiple witnesses were interviewed and told the officer the same record of events in the report.
Nelk is being held on a $55,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 5. At this time, Seiber has not been arrested.
