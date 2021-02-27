A man was cited Thursday after law enforcement said he had suspected meth while unresponsive in his vehicle at an Alcoa hotel.
Brian Michael Marley, 39, Loudon, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:42 a.m. Feb. 25 and charged with possessing a Schedule II substance and drug paraphernalia.
An incident report states four officers at 10:42 a.m. arrived at the parking lot of Mainstay Suites, 361 Fountain View Circle, on a call of an unresponsive man in a Volkswagen Jetta. Management tried to wake Marley by “blowing a horn” before calling 911.
“After several loud knocks on the driver-side window and raising my voice to check his status, (Marley) became alert,” the reporting officer wrote. “While talking to Marley, a syringe was noticed in plain view on the vehicle’s center console.”
Officers had Marley step out of the vehicle and patted him down. He said he didn’t know of any illegal narcotics or weapons on him, the report states, but officers found another syringe in his left jacket pocket.
In the center console of Marley’s vehicle, officers also found a small blue cellophane baggy containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, the report states. The narcotics were put into APD evidence, while the syringes were put into a sharps box to be destroyed.
