A man is facing two charges, one of attempted robbery, after he allegedly threatened and demanded money from a Food City employee while intoxicated.
William Matthew Holtcamp, 38, Chattanooga, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:53 p.m. Feb. 10 and charged with public intoxication and attempted robbery. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 10:20 p.m. arrived at Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, on a call of a disturbance involving an impaired man.
The officer spoke with Holtcamp, who matched the description of the subject. Holtcamp told the officer he went into Food City to use the restroom but didn’t bother anyone there, the report states.
“While speaking with Mr. Holtcamp, I observed him to have slurred speech, smelled of alcoholic beverages, and was very unsteady (on) his feet,” the officer wrote in the report. “Mr. Holtcamp stated that he had been drinking alcohol, along with his medication, prior to this incident.”
The officer spoke with a Food City employee, who said she was placing money from the registers into a safe when Holtcamp walked behind her, held his hands in the shape of pistols and said, “Give me all of your money,” the report states.
The employee didn’t comply with the demand, and Holtcamp left the store.
The employee told the officer she feared for her safety during the incident, and officers confirmed her story via store security camera footage, the report states.
Holtcamp was taken to Blount County jail. While being transported there, Holtcamp admitted to approaching the employee and demanding money, the report states.
