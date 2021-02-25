A Maryville man is charged with criminal homicide following a law enforcement investigation into the death of a 26-year-old Louisville man.
Steven Alexander Greene, 38, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers around midnight Thursday. He was being held on a $1 million bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Detectives had been investigating a suspicious death first reported at 11:42 a.m. Feb. 16, Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said in a Thursday press release.
When officers responded to a report of a deceased person at a 700 block address on Tupelo Way in Louisville, they found John Willis, 26, dead.
APD, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Maryville Police Department and the Blount County, Campbell County and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices, identified Greene as a suspect, the release states.
“On February 24th, at approximately 11:45 PM, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted Alcoa Police with taking Greene into custody,” the release states. “Greene is being held at the Blount County Justice Center on a charge of Criminal Homicide.”
BCSO’s official booking report, provided to The Daily Times, lists Greene’s intake time and date as 12:55 a.m. Feb. 25.
“The investigation is ongoing and anyone who might have information is asked to call the Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111,” the release states. “Information can be reported anonymously at 865-380-4715 or by going to the Alcoa Police Department Facebook page.
“The men and women of the Alcoa Police Department offer their condolences to the family of Mr. John Willis. We would also like to thank all the law enforcement agencies who have and continue to assist in this investigation.”
