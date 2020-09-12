A Louisville man accused of homicide and child abuse in the June death of his infant son will appear in court Tuesday.
Corey Ryan Dillow, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, is charged with criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse. He was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies June 25 after they responded to his residence and found his infant child unresponsive.
Despite deputies’ attempts at CPR, the infant was pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, according to a press release at the time of the incident.
Dillow has been held at the Blount County Correctional Facility since June 25.
At the time of his arrest, Dillow was scheduled for a July 6 hearing. Blount County Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher told The Daily Times that hearings will sometimes be moved or pushed back in order to allow defendants time to obtain legal representation or otherwise prepare.
A public defender will represent Dillow at Tuesday’s hearing, according to official court dockets. Judge Robert L. Headrick will hear the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.