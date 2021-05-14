A man is facing charges after he allegedly provided a gun to an Austin-East Magnet High School student who was killed by police in April.
Kelvon Foster, 21, is charged with providing handguns to juveniles, a Friday press release from the office of Knox County District Attorney General Charme P. Allen states.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brandon Elkins obtained the arrest warrant for Foster, who also is facing federal charges of making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, the release states.
According to the release, Foster bought a Glock Model 45 9-mm handgun and gave it to Thompson, trading it to him for cash and marijuana, he told law enforcement.
When Knoxville Police officers on April 12 attempted to apprehend Thompson at the high school for a domestic violence investigation, he was armed with the handgun, the release states. During a struggle, the handgun discharged, and Thompson was shot and killed.
