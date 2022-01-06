A 22-year-old Maryville woman told officers that a man from Sevierville had raped her while she was asleep in her home, then stole her vehicle.
K’Leb Trinity Cole, 24, was charged with rape and theft of a motor vehicle in December by Maryville Police officers. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on a warrant Tuesday evening.
On Dec. 2, officers went to the woman’s home on Blue Sky Drive and spoke with her and three other witnesses about what happened, a report states.
The woman said she, Cole and the three others ate dinner and played cards from about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 until 1 a.m.
Two of the witnesses also lived at that address with her.
The third witness went home, while she, the two others and Cole went to sleep.
At 2:30 a.m., Cole had allegedly gotten into the woman’s bed, removed her shorts and underwear and sexually assaulted her.
The woman told officers when she woke up and realized what was happening, Cole left her room and then her residence driving her car.
He allegedly took her vehicle’s keys while she was telling the other two people at the residence what had happened.
Cole is being held on a $85,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
