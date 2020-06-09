A Knoxville man has been booked into Blount County’s jail and charged with sexual battery after a series of lewd incidents that took place at the end of 2019.
Joshua Ryan Lane, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday at 1:43 a.m. and charged with sexual battery.
BCSO spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said the arrest stemmed from an incident involving a fellow inmate, the victim in the case.
Reports detail a Nov. 12 incident in which Lane made a lewd and explicit proposition to a fellow inmate while being transported to the Knox County jail in a Blount County patrol vehicle.
The other inmate reported that, when he refused Lane’s proposition, the man became angry and tried to pull the victim toward him.
Deputies reported the altercation happened in the back of a patrol car and was whispered, so they were not aware of the assault until the other inmate yelled at Lane.
Deputies also asked Lane to stop, which he agreed to, but eventually he “reached” for the other inmate again.
That’s when deputies turned the patrol car around, sped up and headed back to the Blount County jail.
Eventually, however, they reported pulling over and restraining Lane further, separating him from the other inmate before bringing him back for booking.
There, Lane was put in a “restraint chair due to his very violent behavior” but while he was being checked in, he dropped his pants in front of a deputy working intake, a report states.
“Lane, what are you doing?” the deputy reportedly said to Lane who then asked if he was going to be tazed. “No,” the deputy said. “Now pull your drawers up.”
While he was being booked, a female deputy reported Lane made a lewd proposition to her as well before he was taken to Knox.
This deputy also noted Lane had been put in four-point restraints — straps that restrict a person’s hands and feet — before being taken to Knox County.
Another deputy who helped with the incident confirmed Lane had four-point restraints on when he helped remove Lane from the patrol car following the assault.
Reports show several deputies were involved with putting Lane in a restraint chair once he was back at the Blount County jail, but do not describe what happened after he was secured.
After the November incident, reports show a BCSO investigator began looking into filing charges against Lane.
After his Tuesday arrest, Lane was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 1:20 p.m. hearing today in Blount County General Sessions Court.
