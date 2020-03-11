A Maryville man has filed a lawsuit against Blount Memorial Hospital alleging it unlawfully prevented him from investigating the hospital’s use of public money.
Filed March 2 in Blount County Circuit Court, it states plaintiff Kevin J. McNeill, a former hospital volunteer, is suing on four separate counts.
According to the filing, the defendants, Blount Memorial Hospital and CEO Don Heinemann, issued McNeill a no-trespass order "without reasonable cause" on March 6, 2019.
The no-trespass order stated McNeill was a threat to the safety of a Blount Memorial employee. McNeill denied the allegation but, along with Heinemann, refused to comment on the lawsuit.
As a result of the no-trespass order, McNeill was terminated of his volunteer position, which he had held since Aug. 1, 2018, at Blount Memorial and its satellite clinics, the suit claims.
In the filing, McNeill states he was “wrongfully terminated” for “speaking and complaining about a waste of public money.”
McNeill alleges he met with Heinneman and Clay Puckett, the hospital’s chief information officer, in February 2019 to discuss the spending of public money to buy $30 million of medical businesses from doctors and physical therapists who eventually became hospital employees.
McNeill claimed the defendants then denied him access to public records and meetings and damaged his reputation.
McNeill seeks reinstatement as a volunteer, access to BMH public property and meetings, the compliance of the hospital with the Tennessee Public Records Act and payment for damages in an amount to be specified by a jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.