Emergency personnel responded and two people were injured Friday evening when a man crashed a car into Little Caesars, 1741 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
At least four Maryville Fire Department vehicles, three Maryville Police cars and two American Medical Response ambulances responded around 7 p.m. to a situation involving an SUV going through the front-door area of the business.
An “elderly gentleman ... ran through it,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said. The two people injured were taken to the hospital, Crisp said.
Multiple Little Caesars employees waited outside as emergency responders worked the scene.
No more information was available before press time.
