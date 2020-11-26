A man died after falling approximately 50 feet at the Chimney Tops overlook Tuesday, according to a Great Smoky Mountains National Park press release.
Wesley Brandon Stedham, 48, Warrior, Alabama, suffered severe head trauma after stepping down a steep slope below the overlook to get a photograph, the release states.
Park rangers responded at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to a Chimney Tops overlook along Newfound Gap Road to a report that a man fell below the embankment.
“Park rangers and members of the park’s technical Search and Rescue team established a rope and pulley system to reach the patient and bring him up to the overlook,” the release states. “No additional details are available at this time.”
