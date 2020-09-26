A man died Friday after suffering a cardiac event in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park officials said in a press release.
Zachary Brown, 26, Portland, Tennessee, experienced a cardiac event while standing with his family at the roadside along Laurel Creek Road near Crib Gap, the release stated. Rangers responded at 1:50 p.m. and performed CPR until American Medical Response personnel arrived.
Brown was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. No additional details were available, the release stated.
