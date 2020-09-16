The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is investigating a Knoxville man’s overdose death and charged another man in connection with a drug seizure at Centennial Church Road in Maryville on Tuesday, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong announced in a Facebook post.
Demarcus A. Martin, 21, was pronounced dead in the home, the Wednesday post states. The task force seized 5½ pounds of suspected alprazolam pills, also known as Xanax.
Timothy Jacob Lenz, 22, who lived there, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam) for resale and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and sold. He was being held on bonds totaling $250,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The post states deputies responded to a possible overdose call at Centennial Church Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found Martin on the floor, administered Narcan to him and began CPR.
A second dose of Narcan was administered and CPR continued until AMR Ambulance Service personnel arrived, but Martin could not be revived.
Narcotics agents found and seized plastic bags containing the pills, marked as alprazolam, in the home during their investigation. They also seized $3,220 cash, seven firearms, 44 grams of marijuana, several unidentified pills and drug paraphernalia from the home, the post states.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
The post states the Blount County Sheriff’s Office already has worked more overdoses and overdose deaths this year than the total number of cases in 2019.
The number of total doses of Narcan administered this year already is higher than last year, too, the post stated. Deputies have administered 45 doses to 33 victims so far this year; just 39 doses were administered to 33 victims in 2019.
“Overdoses and overdose deaths are up substantially in 2020,” Berrong said in the post. “Our narcotics investigators are continually working to stay one step ahead of those funneling illicit drugs into our community, but the sheer amount of illegal substances, mainly heroin and methamphetamine, entering the United States and East Tennessee and the number of people dealing drugs continues to climb.
“It is a daunting task and frustrating for law enforcement. We will continue our fight to keep illegal drugs out of Blount County, but we need the help of our citizens. If you see or suspect suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please let us know so we can investigate it.”
Suspected drug activity can be reported anonymously by calling 865-977-SANO.
