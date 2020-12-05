A Rockford man died in a house fire Saturday morning on Rockford Street.
The call came in at 5:02 a.m., Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan told The Daily Times. The Blount County Fire Department responded with eight trucks and 16 firefighters, including two from the Alcoa Fire Department.
Personnel from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department, Rural Metro and the American Red Cross responded as well. The house was a total loss.
McClanahan said seven people were in the house at the time of the fire, but BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said she could only confirm that five people got out of the house safely and that one died.
Two dogs died in the fire as well, O’Briant said.
Fire personnel took less than an hour to control the fire, but its heavy impact made it a tougher challenge for responders, McClanahan said.
“The fire was controlled in less than 30 minutes,” McClanahan said. “But of course, it was tremendous amount of hot spots and so it took a while. But we had it under our control in about 30 minutes.”
The case was turned over to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for investigation. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, O’Briant said, and an autopsy was scheduled for today at Knox County Regional Forensic Center.
