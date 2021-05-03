A man died Sunday following a wreck on the Spur that split his vehicle into several pieces.
Gian Montano Spagnolo, 25, of Venezuela, was pronounced dead on the scene of an accident that happened near Caney Creek Road.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said in a news release Monday that rangers responded to a report of an accident on the Spur at 3:06 a.m. Sunday, May 2.
Spagnolo was traveling south on the Spur when he lost control of his 2008 Nissan sedan near Caney Creek Road, they determined.
He veered off the roadway and collided into multiple trees, GSMNP said.
Spagnolo succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His car was found ripped into several sections, according to images GSMNP shared.
He was the only occupant of the vehicle and speed was “believed to be a contributing factor in the accident,” officials said.
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Sevier County Ambulance and the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and assisted.
Spagnolo was transported by the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office. He currently was living and working in Sevier County.
No other details were available Monday.
