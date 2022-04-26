A Sunday, April 24 wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Big Springs Road in Friendsville fatally injured a motorcyclist.
Emergency services received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at 2:22 p.m. Sunday. Five first responders and three firefighters from the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department had arrived at the scene of the crash by 2:25 p.m.
According to Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Steve Hargis, following the wreck, the motorcyclist was lying on the roadway.
Both Lifestar and AMR also responded to the scene. Occupants of both vehicles were hospitalized following the crash. The motorcyclist, who was severely injured, was transported via Lifestar.
Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to the scene to investigate the crash. Hargis told The Daily Times that the wreck stopped highway traffic in both directions for about 40 minutes.
The Daily Times is awaiting confirmation of the motorcyclist's identity.
