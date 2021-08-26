Blount County Sheriff's deputies on Monday filed multiple warrants on a Friendsville man based on felony charges for allegedly violating the sex offender registry.
Jesse James Gasche, 37, was arrested Wednesday at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, by Alcoa Police officers.
Gasche was charged with four counts of violating registry requirements and possession of meth, Suboxone — a narcotic prescribed for opioid addiction — and drug paraphernalia.
The registry violations included two counts of not reporting an address change, not reporting an employment change and not reporting a vehicle change to the BCSO registry.
In the Walmart parking lot, an Alcoa officer wrote that he observed the offender in a vehicle with a female who also had a warrant out for her arrest.
The officer searched the vehicle after consent was given and reported locating a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, an unopened box of Suboxone and multiple different types of drug paraphernalia.
The paraphernalia included a digital scale, spoon with burnt residue and four snorting straws.
According to the report, Gasche admitted to possession of the narcotics and stated he had not been prescribed Suboxone.
Both he and the female were transported to Blount County jail, where Gasche is being held on a $115,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
