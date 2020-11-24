The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has honored a man after he helped save the life of a motorcyclist who crashed.
Jeff Hill received the BCSO Citizen Service Award, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong announced Monday in a Facebook post.
Hill was traveling on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Gamble Lane on Oct. 26 when he saw motorcyclist Jaren Hall go off the road into a wooded area, the post states. Hill then turned around and walked to locate Hall, who had gone so far into the wooded area that he was not visible from the road.
After finding Hall, who was in critical condition, Hill called 911. Hall was flown by Lifestar to University of Tennessee Medical Center, treated for severe head injuries and put on a ventilator, the post states.
Without Hill’s help, “the chances of Mr. Hall’s survivability would have been very low,” the post states.
Hall is now recovering at home and, with his family, was able to meet Hill and his family for the first time since the Oct. 26 accident.
“We are very proud of you Mr. Hill, and happy that Mr. Hall is on the mend!” the post states. “Sheriff Berrong awards the Citizen Service commendation very seldom and only in extraordinary circumstances where the individual acts in a selfless manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.