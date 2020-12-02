A Knoxville man died Tuesday in a single-car crash on Old Knoxville Highway.
Aaron Brown, 40, was driving north at 4:11 p.m. when he went off the road, through brush and struck a tree, a Tennessee Highway Patrol incident report states.
Brown, who was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, was dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report states. A test for both alcohol and drugs was requested.
