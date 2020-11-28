A man is missing and another is in the hospital after their boat overturned Saturday at Fort Loudoun Dam, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matthew Cameron.
Around 10 a.m. Saturday, a fiberglass fishing boat carrying two fishermen overturned below the dam, sending both men into the water, Cameron said in an email. After being pulled into the spillway, the boat eventually washed out "with heavy damage and remains on the shoreline in hazardous waters."
Bystanders pulled one of the men to safety, and he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, but the other was still missing as of Saturday evening.
The search was suspended for the night Saturday, and the TWRA was working with the Tennessee Valley Authority to create safe search conditions by halting water discharge, Cameron said.
