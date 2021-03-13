A man recently shot by a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy was booked into the Blount County jail Thursday after being released from the hospital.
Joe William Lynch, 30, Powell, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and served warrants on evading arrest, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault charges. He was being held on bonds totaling $55,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Lynch was taken to the Blount County Justice Center following his release from the University of Tennessee Medical Center, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
His arrest is the latest fallout from a Friday, March 5, incident that included deputies firing shots and a multi-agency pursuit.
Lynch, Jennifer Lynn Haar and two others were in an allegedly stolen Nissan Murano that two deputies pulled over at Weigel’s, 2024 Topside Road, Louisville, shortly before noon on March 5. According to law enforcement, Lynch, the driver, tried to run one deputy over, and both deputies shot into the vehicle, striking him in the arm.
The other two occupants, who weren’t arrested, got out of the vehicle at separate times, but Lynch and Haar allegedly abandoned the vehicle at a Fox Chase Way residence and fled on foot into a wooded area, where they eventually were captured by law enforcement.
Lynch was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and deputies rendered aid to him before American Medical Response personnel arrived and took him to the hospital.
The Alcoa Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit of Lynch and Haar. The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, composed of deputies and officers from BCSO, APD and the Maryville Police Department, also participated.
Haar, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies that day and charged with evading arrest. She was released Wednesday, March 10, after a court hearing, allowed probation and credited for time served, O’Briant said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, as it does for all shootings by local law enforcement.
“As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” the TBI said in a March 5 press release. “That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”
The two BCSO deputies involved are on paid administrative leave, per policy, pending the still-ongoing investigation, O’Briant said.
