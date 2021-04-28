A Knoxville man pleaded guilty Wednesday in “best interest” to multiple charges that included aggravated assault against a sheriff’s deputy and evading arrest.
During the 2018 incident, Gregory Alan Harrison, 42, nearly hit a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle and evaded law enforcement.
Harrison appeared before Judge Tammy Harrington and pleaded to aggravated assault and two counts each of evading arrest and reckless endangerment.
A “best interest” plea means the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but believes the prosecution could make a strong case against him or her.
Harrison will be sentenced on June 30; the aggravated assault charge carries the heaviest possible penalty of the violations with 10 years. He also had been charged of being a habitual motor offender, though that wasn’t included in his guilty plea Wednesday.
A Blount County grand jury indicted Harrison, who was represented by defense attorney Shawn Graham, while Scott Stuart was the prosecutor.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Stuart recounted Harrison’s arrest on Dec. 30, 2018, saying Harrison drove around a law enforcement road block. In doing so, he almost hit a deputy who had left his vehicle to tell Harrison of the road block, Stuart said.
Harrison drove on and eventually led police on a chase, the prosecutor added.
An incident report states a deputy saw Harrison’s vehicle at a stop sight at Samples and Mentor roads, but Harrison turned onto Glenn Road and was chased by the deputy.
The Alcoa Police Department set up spike strips at George’s Creek Boat Ramp in Louisville, but Harrison avoided them and drove into oncoming traffic, the report states, before hitting another set of APD spike strips.
Harrison turned onto Pellissippi Parkway, but his front driver’s side tire was “completely flat” and he was driving on the rim, the report states.
He eventually lost control and went down a grass embankment before fleeing on foot and getting captured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.