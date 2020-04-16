An Alcoa man was arrested after witnesses said he fired a rifle into a trailer and then claimed to be God.
Rand Evan Mackenzie, 34, East Old Topside Road, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. April 11 and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment with a weapon and violation of probation.
Alcoa Police officers arrived at a Claiborne Street residence to find Mackenzie in custody of Blount County Sheriff’s deputies. One witness reported he had been harassing a juvenile, screaming in the direction of a trailer and eventually shooting through one of its windows.
BSCO deputies reported they saw Mackenzie with a black rifle in his hands when they arrived, an incident report states.
There was a bullet hole in a bedroom window and two people who lived there were not injured. They also did not want to press charges.
When Alcoa police talked to Mackenzie, he said he had “smoked crack” earlier and then said he “was God and the reason he started the confrontation was to establish the difference between good and evil.”
A woman there said she would seek a warrant on the man who she said assaulted her son.
Mackenzie was being held on a total $17,000 in bonds pending 1:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. hearings April 20 and a 9 a.m. hearing June 4.
