One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a shooting Tuesday in Seymour, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheldon Travis Rosenbaum, 38, Corryton, was booked into the Sevier County jail and charged with attempt to commit first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and felony possession of a weapon, SCSO said in a social media post.
He also had outstanding felony charges from Jefferson County.
Police at approximately 7:50 p.m. received a 911 call about a shooting in the parking lot of White Star Market, 705 Boyds Creek Highway, SCSO said. Upon arrival, officers found a male had been shot and Rosenbaum had fled in a vehicle; he was apprehended a few minutes later during a traffic stop on Sevierville Road in Knox County.
The gunshot victim, David Dewayne DeArmond, 50, of Seymour, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The shooting was the result of a domestic issue, SCSO said.
