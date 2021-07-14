A man was shot during an "interaction with deputies" following an alleged domestic disturbance Tuesday evening in Sevier County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.
After Sevier County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 3000 block address on Robeson Road in Wears Valley regarding a domestic disturbance, they encountered a man armed with a gun, the TBI said.
"For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in shots being fired," the TBI said in the release, adding that the man, a deputy and two other residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
