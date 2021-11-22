A 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle by his handgun falling out of the car Sunday night, Nov. 21, at a Maryville gas station.
Maryville Police officers responding to a possible shooting at the Exxon Station at 2428 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway around 7:45 p.m. said Austin W. Ray had a small bullet hole in his right ankle.
Ray, no address shown on the report, told officers his North American Magnum .22-caliber revolver fell out of his car's front door handle, hit the ground and shot one round through his ankle. A witness confirmed the account.
Ray was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, which said it had no information on him. Maryville Police reported taking the firearm into evidence.
