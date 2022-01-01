A Maryville man left the Krystal drive-thru for the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Wednesday evening.
Seth Andrew Merritt, 19, told officers he and his 20-year-old friend were waiting in the drive-thru line at the Krystal on 303 Whitecrest Drive when the incident occurred.
According to the Maryville Police Department report, Merritt was in the passenger seat and handling his friend’s pistol.
He said he was removing the slide off of the handgun and accidentally discharged it into his thigh.
After being driven to Blount Memorial Hospital by his friend, Merritt told officers he thought the magazine was removed when he pulled the slide back and then the trigger in an attempt to break the gun down.
However, the magazine was still locked into the gun, causing a bullet to be released into the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.