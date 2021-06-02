A man is suing the town of Louisville and the Tennessee Valley Authority, claiming he was injured after slipping and falling at Poland Creek Recreation Area.
Justin Rogers is demanding $650,000 because he “suffered injuries to his person, experienced great pain of mind and body and incurred expenses” after falling due to a boat ramp, according to a complaint filed May 28 in Blount County Circuit Court.
When contacted by The Daily Times, both Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers and TVA Public Information Officer Jim Hopson declined to comment, saying they weren’t familiar enough with the case to do so.
The complaint states Rogers was a business invitee of the defendants and was walking the Poland Creek property on approximately June 20, 2020, when “he slipped due to the hazardous condition of a boat ramp, fell to the ground and suffered injuries to his person.”
Poland Creek is near the intersection of Lowes Ferry and Old Lowes Ferry roads, and was “owned, operated, managed, maintained and/or controlled” by both the town of Louisville and TVA when the incident took place, the complaint states.
The complaint accuses both Louisville and TVA of being “negligent in allowing the boat ramp to remain in a dangerous condition such that it was dangerous to the public at large and to the Plaintiff, Justin Rogers, in particular.”
It doesn’t specify exactly how Rogers fell or why the boat ramp was dangerous.
The complaint also alleges the defendants either knew or should have known the ramp was hazardous, and that they were negligent in failing to warn Rogers and the public of the danger.
“At no time ... was the Plaintiff, Justin Rogers, guilty of any negligence in his conduct or actions,” the complaint states.
Rogers is demanding a jury trial, according to the complaint, and is represented by Knoxville-based attorneys T. Scott Jones and Chris W. Beavers of Banks & Jones.
(2) comments
Boat ramps are wet and slick. In other breaking news, the sky is blue and personal injury lawyers are working hard FOR YOU!
It's a boat ramp: its half in the water and it's going to be slippery...or that's what common sense would tell us. Sounds like this may be an attempt to make a quick buck.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.