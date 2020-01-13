A malfunctioning automobile put a man in dire straights during the weekend after he backed his car into a pond and had to be rescued by Maryville Police officers.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp confirmed an 87-year-old man backed into a pond behind Asbury Place near St. Clair Lane in Maryville around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Crisp said the man was backing out of his driveway when he had a mechanical issue with the car and the brakes stopped working.
Patrol car video of the incident shows officers in full gear scrambling into the pond to help the man during the heavy rains that slammed Blount County on Saturday evening.
They were able remove the man within a few minutes and get him to safety as the car, later towed away, continued to fill with water.
“He called 911 himself from the car,” Crisp said. “The vehicle was taking in water so a couple policemen went into the lake and got into the car, helping bring him to the shore. ... We had to make a pretty quick decision.”
Both fire and police responded to the call and helped with the situation.
Crisp confirmed the man was of sound mind and not impaired in any way. He said officers tested the brakes after they pulled the car from the water and found they did go all the way to the floor.
The man was uninjured and didn’t need any medical assistance on the scene and was not taken to the hospital.
