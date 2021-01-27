A man with Maryville ties was fatally shot Monday night in West Knoxville.
Cameron Lashan Russell, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred in the 1400 block of Aldenwood Lane, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office press releases.
KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn couldn't confirm Russell's current address, but did tell The Daily Times that a notification regarding Russell's death was made to a family member in Maryville. Russell lived in Maryville as of 2017, according to a birth announcement published by The Daily Times.
Another unidentified victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to KCSO. Law enforcement suspects the shooting wasn’t random, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.