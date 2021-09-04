Deputies on Wednesday arrested a Knoxville man who had warrants out for his arrest since June from when he allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people and threatened to kill them.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sam Anthony Dewayne Frye, 52, on warrants from Maryville Police Department. Frye has six charges: four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and vandalism.
Late June 14, a Maryville woman called police after she said Frye threatened her and her roommate and vandalized her vehicle, a report states.
She told the officer that Frye came to the parking lot at her apartment complex, pointed a gun at her and released the safety.
She said she ran to her vehicle, it got stuck in the grass as she was trying to flee, Frye came over and cut all four of her tires with a knife before leaving.
Her roommate reported witnessing what happened from inside the apartment, and also told the officer that earlier in the day Frye had called and told him that he “wouldn’t live to see another day.”
This was allegedly the second instance that Frye had threatened the two. The woman told the officer that two days earlier Frye broke into her apartment, pointed a gun at her and her roommate and said he was going to kill them.
After the officer asked why she didn’t call the police after the first incident, she told him that she and her roommate were scared of what Frye would do, and they thought he wouldn’t bother them again.
At the time of the incident, the officer reported trying to make contact with Frye, but was unsuccessful. He did, however, make contact with Frye’s mom, who he lives with, and she told the officer he has a medical condition and hasn’t been acting like himself.
He is now in custody at Blount County jail on bonds totaling $47,500 pending a Sept. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
