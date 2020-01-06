A man and woman were cited Sunday in what began as an argument and ended up as what authorities said was a prostitution-related incident at an Alcoa hotel.
Angela Christine Fisher, 27, address not listed, and Mitchel Dewayne Horton, 61, Grayland Drive, Knoxville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers between 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 5. Fisher was charged with prostitution and Anderson with patronizing prostitution.
Robert Clinton Anderson, 33, Daylily Drive, Knoxville, also was charged during the incident and was arrested on a warrant out of Knox County.
Anderson originally spoke to responding officers and told them he and his girlfriend, Fisher, had been arguing in the parking lot of the M Star Hotel, Alcoa Highway, because Fisher said she wanted “to become a hooker and have sex with men for a way to make money,” an incident report states.
He told officers even though he was against the idea, Fisher was possibly in a room at the M Star performing a sex act. After they took Anderson into custody, officers found Fisher in a hotel room with Horton.
Fisher told police a friend of hers said “if she hung out with Horton for thirty minutes she could make $100,” the report states. She also said Horton told her he would pay her more money if she would perform a particular sex act on him.
She confirmed to police she had knowingly performed the act in exchange for money.
Horton told officers he had a date with Fisher and had just met her. He also said he had only been with her 10 minutes. Reports state Horton became uncooperative and said he had been told before not to talk with officers “in this kind of situation because it never works in (my) advantage.”
He also confirmed his and Fisher’s agreement to trade a sex act for money.
During interviews, Fisher told officers she had in her purse a metal spoon and needles, which they found along with a blue rubber “tie off.” There was burnt residue on the spoon.
Fisher also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anderson was taken to the Blount County jail, where he was being held without bond and without a set court date, booking records show.
Horton was cited after officers consulted with legal counsel on the situation.
