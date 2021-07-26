Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a road sign on Foothills Parkway late Sunday.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a release Monday that Benjamin Braunsdorf, 50, of Seymour, and Wendy Fitzgibbon, age 46, of Knoxville, died after a motorcycle they were riding collided with a sign near the parkway's intersection with U.S. Highway 321 at Wears Valley.
The wreck happened at 7:04 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Park rangers are investigating the incident, according to the release, but no additional details are available at this time.
Park rangers, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Sevier County Medical Examiner and Sevier County EMS responded to the scene.
