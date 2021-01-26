As someone who has practiced Brazilian jiu-jitsu for decades, Brad Hatcher knows its benefits to the general public and also law enforcement.
The martial art uses a grappling style of self-defense to subdue and take an aggressor to the ground. So when Hatcher discovered a national program that offers police officers the chance to enroll in free classes in gyms around the country, he wanted his gym to participate.
“It is a grappling style, not punching and kicking,” Hatcher said. “It’s perfect for police officers. It’s about seize and control.”
Hatchers Martial Arts in Maryville signed up to be one of the Adopt-A-Cop locations. In order for a police officer to get involved, he or she must sign up at the gym, fill out an application form and commit to attending class at least once per week and posting about the class on Instagram. Adopt-A-Cop then reimburses the officers for all costs.
Adopt-A-Cop BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) is a nonprofit, donation-based program that allows active-duty patrolling police officers around the country to train free at affiliated Adopt-A-Cop gyms until they reach the rank of blue belt.
Due to the pandemic, Hatcher has safety protocols in place and doesn’t allow visitors, including parents, into the facility. Temperature checks are done before each class, and masks are worn until work starts on the mat. Each team is spaced 8 feet apart.
Hatcher has been practicing martial arts for 44 years, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu since 1993. He was 9 years old when he began studying the martial arts discipline. He is an eighth-degree black belt in karate and a fourth-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu. “I am the highest-ranking black belt in jiu-jitsu in the whole state of Tennessee,” the instructor said.
There have been several officers to train at Hatchers Martial Arts over the years. Hatcher said officers leave the police academy in good shape with ample knowledge of how to handle situations while on patrol. But taking jiu-jitsu keeps them mentally and physically sharp on the job, he said.
It is especially important for those officers who are on patrol solo, with backup several minutes away, Hatcher said.
“If they are trained in jiu-jitsu and it turns into a physical confrontation, they should have that person under control in 30 to 45 seconds,” Hatcher said.
In his jiu-jitsu classes, students fight five rounds each night. They learn how to use their body weight to subdue someone instead of relying only on strength, the instructor said.
The goal of this program, Hatcher said, is to help ensure police officers go home at the end of their shifts. Jiu-jitsu gives them the tools they need that can reduce the chances of physical harm, he said.
George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers is one example of improper procedure, Hatcher said. “If that officer had been properly trained, he wouldn’t have felt the need to have his knee on his neck. No one deserves to die that way.”
Jiu-jitsu is a marital art suited for everybody, Hatcher said. He also teaches a women’s self-defense class that is totally based on Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He plans to offer it again in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.