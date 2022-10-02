Brandon Phagan brazes a pipe and riser at ICC in September. Phagan interned at ICC and now works there full-time. A $1,000 scholarship will help him complete a 16-month machine tooling program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, during which he plans to continue working part time at ICC.
Brandon Phagan was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to help complete a 16-month machine tooling program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. He received the scholarship for being an outstanding graduate from the Arconic Foundation Global Internship program. He plans to continue working at ICC while taking TCAT classes.
Not long ago Brandon Phagan didn’t have any idea what he wanted to do with his life and hadn’t considered a job in manufacturing. This summer he completed the Arconic Foundation Global Internship Program and entered a full-time job at ICC. Now the program has awarded him a $1,000 scholarship to continue his studies.
Phagan plans to continue working part time at ICC when he enters the 16-month machine tooling program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The scholarship can be used for any costs, from books to supplies to gas money.
Phagan toured TCAT during his internship, and the machine tooling caught his attention. “I’ve always been fascinated with that sort of precision,” he said.
He said he didn’t know what to expect when he started the internship program, but it is important to try new things and find out what you enjoy doing. While he entered the program not knowing anything about manufacturing, he noted the interns were all there to learn new things.
The $1,000 scholarship goes to an exceptional intern to continue postsecondary education, according to Jackie Taylor, director of the internship program. “He was an enthusiastic student,” she said of Phagan.
