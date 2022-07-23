To the untrained eye a manufacturing operation can seem like chaos, but recent interns saw how it all works together, as well as the value of the communication, teamwork and other soft skills they mastered during paid training this summer.
Blount County was one of the first manufacturing internship locations funded nearly a decade ago by what is now the Arconic Foundation Global Internship Program, and four more young adults completed training last week. Five seats are still available for internships starting Aug. 1.
The interns take career inventories to learn about themselves and spend about three weeks learning skills that can transfer to any career. They create resumes, cover letters and LinkedIn profiles, in addition to earning a national recognized Certified Manufacturing Associate credential through Tooling U-SME.
“They really learn about what is means to be a professional in manufacturing,” Director Jackie Taylor said during a graduation event Wednesday, July 20, for the latest interns, held at the Blount County Public Library.
The interns also learn about teamwork, problem solving, building relationships and having open minds, Taylor said. “They learn to start thinking about themselves as a brand,” that they are building their reputations in the workplace.
New view of manufacturing
Eighteen local manufacturers have hosted interns since the program began in 2013, with ICC International and DENSO Manufacturing each taking on two interns for 100 hours of work in the most recent round.
Brandon Phagan said he cycled between different machines and process just about every day at ICC. “Each different station had a very knowledgable person that was very personable,” he said. “It made a nice and easy transition.”
Ryan Bolt agreed with how welcoming the ICC staff was. “It’s a bit overwhelming,” he said. “These commutators are simple in concept, but to put one together is quite a lot of work.”
Bolt plans to continue his studies this fall at East Tennessee State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, but he’s also hoping to work part-time at ICC. His previous work experience was in the hospitality and tourism industry around Gatlinburg, and when his family moved to Blount County he took advantage of the opportunity to learn about the manufacturing field.
“When you have an untrained eye and you see a manufacturing site, it has a tendency to just look like chaos,” Bolt said with a laugh. “Then if you get the overview of what’s going on you can see how incredibly organized everything is. It’s an incredible feat how much tracking goes into everything, how much measurement, how precise everything is to move a product from the beginning to the end.”
He also was surprised by the amount of craftsmanship involved in building a commutator. “The process of getting those machines set up, getting all the measurements from tear down and the engineers who put everything together, it’s not just button pushing. There’s an incredible amount of skill and precision measurement that is involved in the process of making one of these pieces.”
Tracy Queen, general manger at ICC International, said hosting the interns is a great way for the company to connect with the young workforce in the community. At ICC the interns not only experience the production part of the building but also job shadow in other areas, such as purchasing and payroll. “It is amazing to watch their growth,” she said.
Aug. 1 start
According to Taylor, at least 75% of the program’s graduates go on to full-time employment, and 25% transition to postsecondary education and training.
Phagan is interested in a machine tooling program the interns toured at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Whether a graduate decides to continue in manufacturing or not, Taylor said, young adults can find direction for their careers.
The program combines workforce readiness training with 100 paid hours with a local manufacturer or the option to complete hours online through Tooling-U SME. Interns also are paid for participating in career planning, a job fair and graduation.
The program receives support not only through the Arconic Foundation and manufacturers but also through partnerships with the public library, Blount County Friends of the Library, Blount Partnership, University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, TCAT and the Knoxville Urban League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.