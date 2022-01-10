Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 plans to award at least 25 James Leonard Jenkins Scholarship this spring.
Graduating seniors at local public high schools have until March 18 to apply through their guidance counselors. Students can use the scholarships to being their postsecondary education at colleges and trade schools.
Twenty-three area high school seniors received a total of $52,500 in James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships in 2021.
Prudentia Lodge has administered the program since 2013, distributing more than $400,000 to seniors at Alcoa High School, Maryville High School, Heritage High School, William Blount High School, Greenback School and the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
The scholarships are funded by the Alton and Pauline Doolittle Foundation and are named for her father, one of the first men to receive the Master Mason degree in 1923, when Prudentia Lodge No. 719 was chartered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.