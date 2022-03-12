The Blount County Trustee’s office has issued a media release informing Blount Countians that March 31 is the deadline for payment of delinquent 2020 property taxes. Per Tennessee law, interest, attorney fees and court costs are among the fines that will be levied against delinquent payers, in addition to the full tax amount owed, after March ends.
The initial deadline for 2020 property tax payment was Feb. 26, 2021.
Those with questions about the upcoming deadline are encouraged to call the Blount County Trustee’s office at 865-273-5900.
