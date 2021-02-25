Two streets connecting the Alcoa City Schools district and Hall Road are well on their way to completion, according to city engineers — potentially good news for local school commuters and Springbrook Farm developers.
Marconi Boulevard and Faraday Street have been in the works for years, but are only seeing the light at the end of the tunnel this year.
Alcoa City Chief Engineer Megan Brooks told The Daily Times in a recent phone interview that Marconi was set to open by October and Faraday by July.
Marconi is a project 80% bankrolled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Faraday is completely paid for by the city of Alcoa.
In 2020, these projects were slated to cost an estimated $7.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively.
“They seem to be on track, but we are here at another February,” Brooks said. “That’s the case for both Marconi and Faraday.” Weather gets in the way sometimes, she added, but TDOT and Alcoa crews are coordinating to hit the more than yearlong turnaround times originally planned for the projects. The projects began last summer.
“The contractor has been great about coordinating with our crews and working around the school,” she said, noting work can be “hectic at times” even though communication has been good thus far.
Different phases of the project have and will affect the schools at different times, Brooks said. For instance, construction recently forced crews to close a section of Lodge Street.
But communication lines are open there, too. “Every time we have a traffic change there we typically meet, talk about the options, get with the schools, make sure they’re aware, coordinate with parents and buses,” Brooks said.
With both roads open by the fall 2021 school year, there are expectations from city and school officials they’ll see more school-focused traffic.
Alcoa City Schools Transportation Director Josh Stephens — also the schools’ athletic director — said the project has definitely impacted the schools, though he praised Brooks, parents and bus drivers for working with administration during the construction process.
“We’ve had to change some bus routes, some pick up and drop off for parents ... at all four schools,” he said. “Probably the most challenging part of that is just getting that information out to all our parents.”
That process has been arduous at times, he explained, but the school system is adapting with the changes.
Stephens said Wednesday that 12 minutes after students were dismissed at the high school earlier in the day, Lodge Street and the parking lots were cleared.
Alcoa schools aren’t the only reason city leaders are anticipating the projects’ conclusion.
Developers shepherding Springbrook Farm have anticipated the roads’ completion for years, and have even delayed their own timelines to wait for Marconi and Faraday, according to company principals.
Colorado-based Airport Center Development Partners (ACDP) and RESIGHT are managing Springbrook Farm’s metamorphosis from the barren former ALCOA West Plant site to a planned city center.
Managing Member Mikk Anderson told The Daily Times by email in 2020 that, without Marconi and Faraday, developers and brokers had a difficult time recruiting businesses.
That’s changed over the years.
The period 2019-20 saw a barrage of interest in the land and now apartment buildings, a Marriott-brand hotel, a Food City, a relocated Texas Roadhouse, and various other commercial entities are committed to building there.
Completion of the projects may spell more interest and more speedy development at Springbrook Farm.
“Definitely, I think that property is more desirable if there’s public infrastructure to access it,” Brooks said.
