A married couple was killed in a car collision at 5:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 and State Highway 360 in Vonore.
Lena Vance Palmer, 62, and Frank Palmer Jr., 62, both of Vonore, died after their car caught fire following the collision just across the Blount County line in Monroe County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary incident report.
Frank Palmer was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma, and his wife was a passenger. The Tacoma was attempting to turn left from the right-hand lane while traveling north on 411. A 1991 Ford 350, driven by a 37-year-old man, swerved to the left in and attempt to avoid hitting the Tacoma. However, his vehicle collided with the Palmers’ and pushed the Tacoma into a utility pole.
“Both vehicles caught fire, and were fully engulfed,” the report states. “The driver and passenger of (the Tacoma) were not able to be extricated.”
The 37-year-old man was able to get out of his vehicle and assisted in the efforts to get the Palmers out of their truck. The crash remains under investigation, and criminal citations or criminal charges may be pending, according THP’s report.
The Palmers were married for 46 years, according to Lena Palmer’s obituary.
A funeral will be held for the Palmers at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Biereley-Hale Chapel, 4650 U.S. Highway 411, Madisonville. Interment will be held in the Stiles Family Cemetery.
