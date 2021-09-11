Two 2022 national and state DAR-sponsored contests are currently open, the Mary Blount Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced in a news release.
One contest is an essay competition and the other is a history poster project. Entries are due by Nov. 15, according to the release.
For more information and guidelines for each contest, contact Wanda Taylor at 865-719-9744 or mommawanda@aol.com.
