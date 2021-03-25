Online learning was a lifesaver for a Mary Blount Elementary School student’s mother. When educators noticed something was wrong, they called 911 for the woman, who had suffered a stroke.
Jean Wortman has been teaching elementary students in Blount County Schools for more than half a century but never encountered anything like what happened Feb. 9. Before this year, of course, all of her students were in the classroom.
The teaching assistant was in a Google Meet online session Feb. 9 with four students for a math lesson when she noticed something was wrong.
“The mother was kind of slumped over and not as attentive as usual,” Wortman explained. “I asked the mother, ‘Are you alright?’ She could not really answer me. Her voice was not normal, and her words were unintelligible.”
Wortman alerted teacher Christi Prater, and they called 911, reassuring and dismissing other students in that session and staying on with the 8-year-old girl until help arrived at the home.
Prater even gave the child instructions to pack a bag with a nightgown, toothbrush and clothes so she would be prepared to go with another caregiver.
“I stayed there with her until they were able to take her,” Prater said.
The teacher also checked in later with the other students to let them know everything was OK.
“You and Mrs. Prater were heroes to many on Feb. 9, 2021, and it’s fair to say that you are both heroes to your students every day,” School Resource Office Ron Meier said in presenting a Blount County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Service Award to the women Thursday at Mary Blount Elementary.
The award is a seldom-given recognition for brave and selfless action in extraordinary situations, the officer explained.
Meier was alerted about the 911 call.
When he arrived in the classroom he said deputies were arriving at the door of the home.
“It was seamless,” the officer said of how the women handled the situation.
“What a great team,” Principal Jesse Robinette said, crediting both the educators’ teamwork and Prater’s ability to remain calm.
Prater has been teaching for 17 years, and Robinette said, “If you’ve got a situation that pops up and you could hand pick someone to handle it, it would be Christi Prater.”
Early in the school year, teachers were dealing with both in-person and online students at the same time, but Robinette said they have separated the duties now.
In addition to about 65 MBE students who still are in full-time virtual learning, Mary Blount’s online teachers also serve some students from other Blount County elementary schools.
“We’ve been able to move kids forward, and we’ve been able to move them forward very well, according to the data that we’re collecting. Kids are learning,” Robinette said.
He credits the staff with focusing on student learning and what’s best for the kids.
