One more decoration is dotting Blount County lawns this week, 171 yard signs recognizing Mary Blount Elementary students for showing up, working hard and behaving well.
The school held its first yard sign distribution on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16 and 17, recognizing 144 students for exhibiting the “BEAR Way:” Be here, Expect excellence, Act responsibly and Respect myself, others and my school.
One student from each homeroom was recognized for being responsible and respectful all semester. Students also received signs for perfect attendance and for reaching a goal in reading and/or math, so they could receive more than one.
Principal Ryan Ferrell said the school plans to award signs every semester.
StandardAero, Michael Construction and Louisville Landing Marina provided funding for the signs.
