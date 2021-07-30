Principal Ryan Ferrell and Assistant Principal Jennifer Tipton are new to those roles at Mary Blount Elementary School this year, and they took very different paths on the way to becoming educators.
Ferrell earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee Wesleyan University and planned to go to law school before taking a job as a teaching assistant in the Blount County Schools alternative school.
Tipton is a third generation educator. Her grandmother Vendeda Tulloch taught at Townsend, Porter and William Blount. Her mother, Janet Small, taught at Mary Blount from its opening until her retirement in 2014.
“I feel like I’m coming home,” said Tipton, who previously taught for 15 years at Carpenters Elementary.
Ferrell was an instructional assistant at what was then the Everett Learning Opportunity Center for two years starting in 2008, working in a classroom with students who had behavioral issues.
“I learned that I had patience for different students and love for them,” he said.
After earning his teaching credential, he taught at Everett for three more years before going to William Blount High School to teach history and government. He coached soccer for one year at Heritage Middle School and was the William Blount varsity boys’ soccer coach for four years.
Ferrell earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction and educational specialist degree in instructional leadership through Lincoln Memorial University.
One of his professors was Jesse Robinette, Mary Blount’s principal from 2012 through the last school year, when Ferrell was his assistant principal. Robinette retired from BCS after a 30-year career in education.
Ferrell said working with Robinette last year gave him time to listen, watch and absorb the culture of the school.
Both Ferrell and Tipton took part in Blount County Schools’ Aspiring Administrators Academy.
Ferrell said it was in that program that Assistant Director Jake Jones encouraged him to consider working at the elementary level.
With his experience at the high school, Ferrell said he can see where the Mary Blount students are headed, and he encourages the elementary educators to remember, “They’re still our students when they go on.”
Tipton is a 2001 graduate of Maryville High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Middle Tennessee State University and master’s in educational leadership from Austin Peay State University.
While she grew up in a family of educators, Tipson said she also saw the impact administrators can have on teachers and creating the climate and culture of a school.
“It’s a privilege to lead a school,” she said.
Both administrators are focused on ensuring the school builds relationships with students and their families while providing a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy.
They also both bring their experience as parents to the school. Ferrell has one child entering first grade and one in preschool, while Tipton has a seventh grader, a second grader and a 3-year-old.
Mary Blount Elementary held an open house Thursday, July 29, and both administrators said families were excited to be back in the school, giving high fives and hugs.
“It was a great day to be a bear,” Tipton said, referring to the Mary Blount mascot.
