Teacher Joel Smith was well protected Friday morning when he walked onto the practice field at Maryville High School, wearing not only a mask over his nose and mouth but goggles and a plastic poncho too.
An online simulation of an engineering design just can’t beat the real-life satisfaction of lobbing a water balloon at your teacher.
COVID-19 precautions may have dampened a bit of the thrill, though. In previous years students were able to test and refine their designs after school at each others’ homes.
This week no one earned the 100 points of a direct hit, the closest in the first round splashing at Smith’s feet. Then he told them, “Everybody gets another turn, or you can just throw them at me.”
The bicycle pump providing air pressure for a device inspired by a potato gun broke, and several balloons burst on their way into the mortar-style launcher.
The arm off a catapult worked well tossing a water balloon by hand, lacrosse style. Finally students filled the bin that had held the balloons with water and doused Smith like a football coach. He was prepared with dry socks and a change of shoes.
With more time students would have figured out the best design and then further refined it through the engineering design process, but these students will be moving on. They have been studying fluid mechanics and will be fabricating a six-axis hydraulic-powered robotic arm.
During a school board meeting at the high school Monday, Nov. 9, Smith said he received a message from a former student who told him nobody else in an engineering design class at Tennessee Technological University knew what they were doing, but that student had already done it at MHS. “It was really exciting to hear that from my student,” Smith said.
The projectile launch project cuts across curricula, Smith explained, bringing together algebra, physics and engineering design. Students used computer-aided design software and calculated the landing zone, using factors including angles and speed.
“It’s a great way to realize the mathematics that they learn,” Smith told school board members during a visit to his classroom Monday.
One group even 3D printed parts for a ratchet and pawl system on their projectile launcher.
Students in the Engineering Design 2 class can earn an industry certification in SolidWorks CAD software and college credit for a semester of mechanical engineering technology. Some already have another semester’s worth of credit from a class at the junior high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.