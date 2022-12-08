Maryville City Council initiated a regulation change during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that will allow buildings downtown to be up to 70 feet tall. Council will hold a public hearing and second vote on the height adjustment in January.
The current height regulation is too short for a residential development the city risked losing if it didn’t act quickly.
On the former Daily Times property, at 307 E. Harper Avenue, Massey Properties, LLC has plans to demolish the building and construct six-stories with 44 condos and a parking garage underneath. The condos have one, two and three bedroom options with 99 bedrooms total.
Plans for the condos, named Harper Condos in design documents, show the roof line is 67 feet tall fronting Harper Avenue and 80 feet tall on the backside facing Greenbelt Lake. Regulations for building height are measured from the front side, in this case the Harper Avenue side.
Council bypassed waiting on a suggestion for height changes from the Downtown Design Review Board and Maryville Planning Commission. The DDRB and planning commission will both be voting during their monthly meetings on Monday, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, on whether or not they’re in favor of the development.
Viability vs visibility
During a DDRB work session on Wednesday, Dec. 7, City Manager Greg McClain said he has seen opportunities come and go over the past 20 years because developers’ plans weren’t economically viable with Maryville’s regulations.
“If you’re a developer, and you need to do plans, and spend a lot of money and decide whether you can build it or not,” McClain said. “When you’re confronted with, in this case, a 45 feet limit, you’ll look at that and say, ‘I don’t think I’m willing to risk the money, and the time and the effort to be told, ‘you can’t do it.’’”
In two different downtown zones, buildings are currently limited to a height of 45 feet and up to 65 feet with a setback. The new ordinance makes building height uniform in both districts — the central business district and CBD support — at a 70 feet maximum with no setback required. It primarily refers to buildings lining Cusick Street, Harper and Broadway Avenues downtown.
With the DDRB’s focus on aesthetics, McClain said vibrancy downtown is as important as the aesthetic of being quaint, and council believes this condo development is important to bring people downtown.
Local developer James Tomiczek said the condos and a potential hotel have the potential to bring 200 people downtown every day, which in turn would generate interest in businesses. “If this was an office building, for example, I don’t think they would have ever considered changing it,” Tomiczek said.
If this condo development were to fall through, McClain said council is also afraid to lose “synergy” with downtown investments. “This is an opportunity to put (downtown) on a path to real good health,” he said. “One business brings another, brings another, brings another.”
He encouraged DDRB members to continue researching height regulations and coming back to council with a suggestion, if needed.
DDRB member Harry McIntosh said he heard of the condo development about a year ago. With the extent of design plans and progress on acquiring the land, he asked why the DDRB hadn’t been tasked with finding a solution for height requirements before council made the decision.
Some members agreed they would prefer to see taller buildings on Harper Avenue instead of Broadway Avenue because of the topography, and a building of the same height would feel taller on Broadway than Harper.
Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said the height regulation is uniform on the two streets because Broadway is the core of downtown, and by definition buildings outside of that core shouldn’t be taller.
Both McClain and DDRB members agreed they don’t want to see another building downtown as tall or out of sync with surrounding buildings as Broadway Towers.
DDRB member and local developer Gary Best said their board was created to clean up design decisions that had disrupted the aesthetics of downtown. For example, stucco is no longer a permitted building material. And another building half as tall as Broadway Towers couldn’t be built under current regulations, even with the new, pending 70 feet regulation.
“It’s always easier to say what you don’t want than what you do,” Clark said.
Discussed in conjuncture with the height regulation change, a hotel in the parking lot between McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and Broadway Towers is still in the planning stage. McClain said the city has been trying to get one for 20 years, but he understands the investment risk from developers given the stretch of hotels by McGhee Tyson Airport.
