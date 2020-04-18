Technical Sgt. Travis Pruett, a medical technician for the Air National Guard, knew he could end up serving in a military conflict, but he now finds it a little odd he’s battling the coronavirus in his home county of Blount.
“It’s a weird limbo feeling, because they say ‘you’re on the front lines,’ but this is my home that I’m out here protecting,” Pruett said. “So it gives me a greater feeling of accomplishment by being able to help out residents.”
Pruett is one of 50 reserve members from the 134th Air Refueling Wing who is lending a hand with efforts for a statewide COVID-19 Unified Command. The 134th Air Refueling Wing is stationed at McGhee Tyson Airport.
“We are working at six different counties supporting the (Tennessee) Department of Health testing,” said Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, base public information officer
On March 23, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee established the unified command that organized crews from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military to work together on the COVID-19 statewide response.
Crews from the command have been helping out at a free drive-thru testing center at the Blount County Health Department since March 30.
At the testing center in Maryville, Pruett is administering COVID-19 tests. When an individual requests a test, Pruett inserts a nasopharyngeal swab into a patient’s nose all the way to the back of the throat. The swab is sent to a lab.
“Anybody who wants to get tested, please come out. We want to see everybody, and put everyone at ease of mind,” Pruett said. “Insurance, no insurance, it doesn’t matter, we are not collecting that information. It’s for anybody who wants to get tested. It’s completely free and voluntary.”
Pruett added that people who are getting tested for COVID-19 in Blount County are grateful for having the service available.
“They just want to know,” he said. “Just like everyone else, they want to know if they’re sick, and if they are sick, hopefully, they will take precautionary measures to stay away from other people.”
Testing more patients for the coronavirus will help establish how it spreads, and how quickly it can be transmitted.
The rate of cases in Blount County has remained steady and as of Saturday afternoon, the county’s positive cases has stayed below 50 for more than a week — a number that gives Pruett hope in containing coronavirus’s spread.
“For Blount County, if you read the statistics online, we had a little spike toward the beginning of the month, but since then not a lot of new cases have been popping up,” Pruett said.
He had been worried about contracting the disease and spreading it to his family members when he started conducting the tests. However, he now feels better guarded from getting it because of extensive training provided by the National Guard, and the fact he was given plenty of personal protective equipment from the Tennessee Department of health, the National Guard and TEMA.
While performing COVID-19 tests, Pruett wears a face mask, face shield, gloves and a protective suit.
He also took the extra precautionary measure of staying in a hotel while he’s on the coronavirus front lines to ensure he doesn’t infect his family.
“I’m living in a hotel in my own county,” Pruett said, “but I volunteered for this because I live in this county, and I wanted to help out.”
